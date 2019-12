Rare Dolphin Species Makes A Comeback Irrawaddy River Dolphins have been in steady decline for the last couple of decades — until this year. Daphne Willems of the Global River Dolphin Initiative for the World Wildlife Fund discusses.

Rare Dolphin Species Makes A Comeback Animals Rare Dolphin Species Makes A Comeback Rare Dolphin Species Makes A Comeback Audio will be available later today. Irrawaddy River Dolphins have been in steady decline for the last couple of decades — until this year. Daphne Willems of the Global River Dolphin Initiative for the World Wildlife Fund discusses. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor