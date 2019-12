Tesla Owner Implants Chip In Hand To Unlock Car Ben Workman of Utah will never lose his keys again. He implanted a chip inside his hand that allows him to unlock his Tesla with just a wave.

Tesla Owner Implants Chip In Hand To Unlock Car Strange News Tesla Owner Implants Chip In Hand To Unlock Car Tesla Owner Implants Chip In Hand To Unlock Car Audio will be available later today. Ben Workman of Utah will never lose his keys again. He implanted a chip inside his hand that allows him to unlock his Tesla with just a wave. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor