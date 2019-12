U.S. Recalls Ambassador To Zambia The State Department has recalled the U.S. ambassador to Zambia, who faced a backlash from the host government after defending LGBT rights.

U.S. Recalls Ambassador To Zambia The State Department has recalled the U.S. ambassador to Zambia, who faced a backlash from the host government after defending LGBT rights.