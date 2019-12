Moving Cargo In The Arctic Warming temperatures in the Arctic mean transportation routes for cargo ships are slowly opening up. But there very few ports and railway links in the region. A local mayor wants to change that.

Moving Cargo In The Arctic World Moving Cargo In The Arctic Moving Cargo In The Arctic Audio will be available later today. Warming temperatures in the Arctic mean transportation routes for cargo ships are slowly opening up. But there very few ports and railway links in the region. A local mayor wants to change that. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor