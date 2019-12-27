The News Roundup for December 27, 2019

Enlarge this image toggle caption TASOS KATOPODIS/GETTY IMAGES TASOS KATOPODIS/GETTY IMAGES

On Capitol Hill it's the season for impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have dug in their respective heels amid questions about where the articles of impeachment go from here.

With Democratic and Republican leaders at an impasse. President Trump interrupted his Christmas vacation at his resort in Mar-a-Lago to rail against his impeachment.

Meanwhile, protests continue to rock France, India and Iran.

The U.S. is weighing a total troop withdrawal from West Africa.

And for the first time in more than forty years, Cuba has a president — and a prime minister.

For the domestic roundup, we spoke with Michael Wilner, a White House correspondent with McClatchy; Alexandra Jaffe, a politics reporter for the Associated Press; and Eva McKend, a congressional correspondent with Spectrum News.

For the international roundup, we spoke with Michael Goldfarb, the host of the "First Rough Draft of History" podcast; Nathan Guttman, a reporter with the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation; and Elizabeth Kennedy, the deputy international editor with the Associated Press.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.