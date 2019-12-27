Accessibility links
The News Roundup for December 27, 2019 Questions remain about where the articles of a presidential impeachment go from here. Reaction as Boeing fires its CEO. Protests continue to rock France, India and Iran. And Cuba has a prime minister.

US President Donald Trump speaks at the signing ceremony for S.1709, The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. TASOS KATOPODIS/GETTY IMAGES hide caption

US President Donald Trump speaks at the signing ceremony for S.1709, The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

On Capitol Hill it's the season for impeachment. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have dug in their respective heels amid questions about where the articles of impeachment go from here.

With Democratic and Republican leaders at an impasse. President Trump interrupted his Christmas vacation at his resort in Mar-a-Lago to rail against his impeachment.

Meanwhile, protests continue to rock France, India and Iran.

The U.S. is weighing a total troop withdrawal from West Africa.

And for the first time in more than forty years, Cuba has a president — and a prime minister.

For the domestic roundup, we spoke with Michael Wilner, a White House correspondent with McClatchy; Alexandra Jaffe, a politics reporter for the Associated Press; and Eva McKend, a congressional correspondent with Spectrum News.

For the international roundup, we spoke with Michael Goldfarb, the host of the "First Rough Draft of History" podcast; Nathan Guttman, a reporter with the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation; and Elizabeth Kennedy, the deputy international editor with the Associated Press.

