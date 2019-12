Veteran Rockabilly Musician Sleepy LaBeef Dies At 84 Veteran rockabilly musician Sleepy LaBeef died this week at the age of 84. His first single was released in the late 1950s and he toured up until his death on Thursday.

Veteran rockabilly musician Sleepy LaBeef died this week at the age of 84. His first single was released in the late 1950s and he toured up until his death on Thursday.