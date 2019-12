A Look At The FAA's Proposed Drone Regulations Troy Rule, associate law professor at Arizona State University, tells NPR's Ari Shapiro about the Federal Aviation Administration's proposed new regulations that would allow them to track drones.

A Look At The FAA's Proposed Drone Regulations National A Look At The FAA's Proposed Drone Regulations A Look At The FAA's Proposed Drone Regulations Audio will be available later today. Troy Rule, associate law professor at Arizona State University, tells NPR's Ari Shapiro about the Federal Aviation Administration's proposed new regulations that would allow them to track drones. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor