6 Confirmed Dead, 1 Missing Following Tour Helicopter Crash In Hawaii

Authorities in Hawaii are expected to resume searching on Saturday for the final person missing after a tour helicopter crash left six dead.

The helicopter was reported missing on Thursday about 30 minutes after it was scheduled to return from a sightseeing flight around Kauai, according to county officials. Seven people, including one pilot and six passengers, were on the Safari Helicopter tour.

County officials released a statement saying that wreckage from the crash was found on Friday in Koke'e State Park and that the remains of six people were recovered.

"We are heartbroken by this tragedy and we continue to ask the public to consider the sensitive nature of this devastating situation," Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of all the victims during this extremely difficult time."

The search was suspended late Friday because of fog and poor visibility.

"There are no indications of survivors," Kauai Fire Department Battalion Chief Sol Kanoho said at a press conference on Friday. "We intend to resume our operations at first light tomorrow morning, weather permitting."

The passengers on the flight were one family of two and one family of four, Kanoho said. Officials have not released any names of the dead, pending notification of next of kin.

Helicopter tours of Kauai are popular, as they offer many people the opportunity to see the "Garden Island" that includes lush rainforests, mountains and the towering sea cliffs as seen in the Jurassic Park movies.

But, Ladd Sanger, a Texas-based aviation attorney and helicopter pilot, told that The Associated Press that this varying terrain can create challenges for tour pilots.

"[Kauai] has microclimates, so the weather at the airport is going to be different than up at the crash location," Sanger said. "Those microclimates can come on very quickly and dissipate quickly too, so the weather reporting is difficult."

After the crash, Hawaii Rep. Ed Case released a statement, saying, "Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and friends of those lost, and our thanks to those who placed themselves in harm's way to find them."

Case went on to address the safety regulations surrounding helicopter tours and other small aircraft operations.

"Tour helicopter and small aircraft operations are not safe, and innocent lives are paying the price," Case said. "We know this not only because of repeated fatal accidents and other incidents over the years, but because the National Transportation Safety Board, responsible for analyzing all such accidents, has placed safety improvements for such operations on its highest priority list. We further know that the Federal Aviation Administration, responsible for regulating our nation's airspace, has not taken the NTSB's concerns seriously."

In August, Case introduced a measure that would "impose strict regulations on commercial tour operations to include helicopters and small planes."

The legislation came after two other deadly crashes one in April and one in June.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced on Friday that it was sending three officials to Kauai to investigate this week's fatal crash.