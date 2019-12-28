Accessibility links
Two-Step Into 2020 Happy 2020! If you're a long-time listener, you might know we have a tradition of doing a special music show around New Year's Day. Today—a selection of music pieces, including a few that we have not previously aired on our podcast. First up, Michael Brun, a Haitian DJ and producer aiming to show the world Haiti's rich sonic landscape. Then, we hear about a family's musical legacy with cousins and singers Miguel and Mireya Ramos from the all-women mariachi group Flor de Toloache. Finally, we end with dreamy boleros from the Puerto Rican satirical music group Los Rivera Destino.
NPR logo

Two-Step Into 2020

Listen · 28:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/792083615/792084017" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Two-Step Into 2020

Latino USA

Two-Step Into 2020

Two-Step Into 2020

Listen · 28:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/792083615/792084017" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Happy 2020! If you're a long-time listener, you might know we have a tradition of doing a special music show around New Year's Day. Today—a selection of music pieces, including a few that we have not previously aired on our podcast. First up, Michael Brun, a Haitian DJ and producer aiming to show the world Haiti's rich sonic landscape. Then, we hear about a family's musical legacy with cousins and singers Miguel and Mireya Ramos from the all-women mariachi group Flor de Toloache. Finally, we end with dreamy boleros from the Puerto Rican satirical music group Los Rivera Destino.