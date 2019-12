Popcorn Prices Lead To Supreme Court Case In India In India, movie popcorn prices have led to protests. One man says barring people from taking their own snacks into theaters discriminates against the poor, and has taken the case to the Supreme Court.

Popcorn Prices Lead To Supreme Court Case In India Asia Popcorn Prices Lead To Supreme Court Case In India Popcorn Prices Lead To Supreme Court Case In India Audio will be available later today. In India, movie popcorn prices have led to protests. One man says barring people from taking their own snacks into theaters discriminates against the poor, and has taken the case to the Supreme Court. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor