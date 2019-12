Prisoner Exchange Is A Positive Sign In Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners Sunday in a deal negotiated by the countries' presidents. It is a tentative step toward resolving the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners Sunday in a deal negotiated by the countries' presidents. It is a tentative step toward resolving the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.