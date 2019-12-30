Changing The Game? The NCAA Opens The Door For Athletes To Profit

What's a college education worth? That's debatable these days, with our changing world making some degrees less valuable — or more valuable — than expected.

But the value of college sports? We know that precisely, down to the penny: on the balance sheets of sports networks, arenas, colleges, sneaker companies and in the salaries of America's most renowned coaches.

For the college players, though, that equation is harder to solve: yes, there's the cost of their education, paid for in exchange for their athleticism.

But now support is growing for compensating these student-athletes directly: letting them benefit financially from their hard work.

Supporters say paying these athletes is only fair. Critics say this threatens the amateur nature of collegiate sports.

The NCAA is moving forward with studying options, though nothing is expected to change in the immediate future.

How might a system of compensation work? And should college athletes be paid at all?

To answer these questions, we spoke to Tyler Tynes, a staff writer for The Ringer; Luke Bonner, a former college and professional basketball player and the co-founder of the College Athletes Players Association; and Andy Schwarz, an economist at OSKR, a consulting firm that specializes in the sports industry, and the co-founder of the Historical Basketball League.

