Writing Feeling Into Song With Sharon Van Etten "I feel like over the course of ten years, I've found writing music my form of therapy," Van Etten told us.

Writing Feeling Into Song With Sharon Van Etten

Musician Sharon Van Etten performs at the 2016 Vulture Festival. Her new album is called "Remind Me Tomorrow." CINDY ORD/GETTY IMAGES FOR VULTURE FESTIVAL hide caption

Musician Sharon Van Etten performs at the 2016 Vulture Festival. Her new album is called "Remind Me Tomorrow."

Musician Sharon Van Etten was already busy enough.

She had just written and produced her most successful album to date, 2014's "Are We There." But then, she had a kid, got a role on the Netflix drama The O-A, and decided to go back to school for an undergraduate degree, with the eventual goal of becoming a mental health counselor.

Her latest album is called "Remind Me Tomorrow." And a short documentary about her called Departure, about the process of leaving New York City, came out recently, along with a new recording of "Seventeen," in collaboration with Norah Jones.

We spoke with Sharon about her music, relocation, acting career and her journey of being a parent.

