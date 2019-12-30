From Texas To Minnesota: 1A Across America In 2019

1A's goal is to act as a national mirror — taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be. That means talking with and listening to the people that the national media often just likes to talk about.

That's why we launched our project 1A Across America last fall. We work in partnership with six public radio stations around the nation to help us keep in tune with the issues people are talking about in their communities: issues that can get ignored in big election years.

And in our first year we did a lot of listening. We also met a lot of people we wouldn't have otherwise talked to if we stayed in D.C. — inside the beltway, as Washingtonians sometimes call it.

We've done a lot with Across America this year, from touring a fracking site to hearing from Somali Americans in Representative Ilham Omar's district, to riding along to the southern border with a church a group.

In this episode, we recap our year Across America and share some of the highlights.

