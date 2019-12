Fallout Continues After W. Va. Correctional Cadets Give Apparent Nazi Salute West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Monday he has approved recommendations to fire all of the correctional officer cadets who participated in an apparent Nazi salute during a class photo.

Fallout Continues After W. Va. Correctional Cadets Give Apparent Nazi Salute Fallout Continues After W. Va. Correctional Cadets Give Apparent Nazi Salute Fallout Continues After W. Va. Correctional Cadets Give Apparent Nazi Salute Audio will be available later today. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Monday he has approved recommendations to fire all of the correctional officer cadets who participated in an apparent Nazi salute during a class photo. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor