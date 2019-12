Ex-Nissan Chief Flees Japan For Lebanon Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn (gohn, rhythms with bone) has fled Japan — taking refuge in Lebanon. NPR Steve Inskeep talks to Washington Post Tokyo Bureau Chief Simon Denyer.

Ex-Nissan Chief Flees Japan For Lebanon Ex-Nissan Chief Flees Japan For Lebanon Ex-Nissan Chief Flees Japan For Lebanon Audio will be available later today. Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn (gohn, rhythms with bone) has fled Japan — taking refuge in Lebanon. NPR Steve Inskeep talks to Washington Post Tokyo Bureau Chief Simon Denyer. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor