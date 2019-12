Grandfather Buys Schoolbus To Transport His 10 Grandchildren A man in Oregon gave his grandkids a bus for Christmas, so he can drive them all to school each morning at the same time.

Grandfather Buys Schoolbus To Transport His 10 Grandchildren Grandfather Buys Schoolbus To Transport His 10 Grandchildren Grandfather Buys Schoolbus To Transport His 10 Grandchildren Audio will be available later today. A man in Oregon gave his grandkids a bus for Christmas, so he can drive them all to school each morning at the same time. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor