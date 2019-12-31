Texas Boy Uses His Christmas Present To Start A Fire

Nissa-Lynn Parson didn't think it was odd for her son Cayden to ask for a magnifying glass. Cayden and his brothers used it to burn holes in a newspaper and ended up setting the lawn on fire.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A navigation buoy serves a vital purpose at sea. It's anchored in place keeping ships away from shoals, but to work, it has to remain in place, which a red buoy placed off South Carolina did not. It drifted hundreds of miles to New Smyrna Beach, Fla., where it washed up on the sand. Rather than directing ships, it's now attracting tourists. Nobody in South Carolina noticed it was missing until it washed ashore.

Copyright © 2019 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.