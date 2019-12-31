In Concert: Carolina Chocolate Drops / Catherine Russell / Jon Batiste
In Concert: Carolina Chocolate Drops / Catherine Russell / Jon Batiste
In Concert: Carolina Chocolate Drops / Catherine Russell / Jon Batiste
Our Best of the Decade series continues with three music interviews. Carolina Chocolate Drops are a old-time string band from Durham, N.C. Jazz singer Catherine Russell sang back-up for Paul Simon, David Bowie and Jackson Browne. Jon Batiste is the bandleader for 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'