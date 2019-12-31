Accessibility links
In Concert: Carolina Chocolate Drops / Catherine Russell / Jon Batiste Our Best of the Decade series continues with three music interviews. Carolina Chocolate Drops are a old-time string band from Durham, N.C. Jazz singer Catherine Russell sang back-up for Paul Simon, David Bowie and Jackson Browne. Jon Batiste is the bandleader for 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'
NPR logo

In Concert: Carolina Chocolate Drops / Catherine Russell / Jon Batiste

Listen · 47:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/792618957/801287486" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
In Concert: Carolina Chocolate Drops / Catherine Russell / Jon Batiste

Fresh Air

In Concert: Carolina Chocolate Drops / Catherine Russell / Jon Batiste

In Concert: Carolina Chocolate Drops / Catherine Russell / Jon Batiste

Listen · 47:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/792618957/801287486" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

In Concert: Carolina Chocolate Drops / Catherine Russell / Jon Batiste

Listen · 47:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/792618957/792751373" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Our Best of the Decade series continues with three music interviews. Carolina Chocolate Drops are a old-time string band from Durham, N.C. Jazz singer Catherine Russell sang back-up for Paul Simon, David Bowie and Jackson Browne. Jon Batiste is the bandleader for 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'