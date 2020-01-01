Recommended Reads Of 2019 From NPR's International Correspondents

World events in 2019 certainly kept the international desk busy, whether it was the trade fight with China or Brexit, another Israeli election or massive protests from Hong Kong to Iraq, Chile to Zimbabwe.
Amid the constant whirl of news, the foreign bureaus were also hard at work producing the feature stories that NPR is known for. They made long journeys, dug into data, and spent time with farmers living beside glaciers, oppressed minorities, politicians, doctors and researchers, concerned parents, civilian survivors of war, and sometimes fighters, too.
As we enter 2020, the far-flung correspondents and contributing journalists looked back at the past year and have recommended some of their favorite online stories.
Deborah Amos
Axel Öberg for NPR
toggle caption
Omar Alshogre, a Syrian refugee who was tortured as a political prisoner in Syria, now lives in Sweden. He has framed photos of men who he says tortured him that he keeps upside down.
Axel Öberg for NPR
hide caption
Omar Alshogre, a Syrian refugee who was tortured as a political prisoner in Syria, now lives in Sweden. He has framed photos of men who he says tortured him that he keeps upside down.
Axel Öberg for NPR
An unprecedented legal battle against the regime is playing out in European courts, where large refugee communities and prosecutors can bring cases even for suspected crimes committed abroad.
Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf/NPR
toggle caption
Ibrahim, 2, in northeastern Syria a few hours after his freed Yazidi mother returned to Iraq without him. Ibrahim's father was an ISIS fighter. Although his mother wanted to take him home, the Yazidis do not allow children of ISIS fathers to live with the community. Iraqi law considers the children Muslim rather than Yazidi.
Jane Arraf/NPR
hide caption
Ibrahim, 2, in northeastern Syria a few hours after his freed Yazidi mother returned to Iraq without him. Ibrahim's father was an ISIS fighter. Although his mother wanted to take him home, the Yazidis do not allow children of ISIS fathers to live with the community. Iraqi law considers the children Muslim rather than Yazidi.
Jane Arraf/NPR
Women kidnapped by ISIS five years ago are now being freed. But the Yazidi community does not allow children born in captivity of militant fathers to return with them.
Eleanor Beardsley
RMN-Grand Palais (Musée du Louvre)/Michel Urtado
toggle caption
Leonardo da Vinci's "Madonna of the Rocks" (left) and "La belle Ferronnière" or Portrait of an Unknown Woman (right), are both part of the Louvre's exhibition.
RMN-Grand Palais (Musée du Louvre)/Michel Urtado
hide caption
Leonardo da Vinci's "Madonna of the Rocks" (left) and "La belle Ferronnière" or Portrait of an Unknown Woman (right), are both part of the Louvre's exhibition.
RMN-Grand Palais (Musée du Louvre)/Michel Urtado
A new exhibition at the Louvre includes Leonardo's sketches, drawings and 11 paintings. "You can really get into his brain and try to see how he thought," says biographer Serge Bramly.
Daniel Estrin
Khalil Hamra/AP Images for NPR
toggle caption
Families and friends enjoy their time on a Gaza City beach. Israel allows in international aid workers, journalists and diplomats, but tourists are prohibited.
Khalil Hamra/AP Images for NPR
hide caption
Families and friends enjoy their time on a Gaza City beach. Israel allows in international aid workers, journalists and diplomats, but tourists are prohibited.
Khalil Hamra/AP Images for NPR
Gaza has been off-limits to tourists since Hamas took over in 2007 and Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade. NPR follows a tour guide to sites, including a palace, shops, cafes and a bathhouse.
Emily Feng
Emily Feng/NPR
toggle caption
Chinese-style tile has replaced the domes and domed minarets of the Hongsibao Mosque in China's Ningxia region. Ningxia is home to a large concentration of Hui Muslims, who have long prided themselves on assimilation but are under increasing scrutiny by Chinese authorities.
Emily Feng/NPR
hide caption
Chinese-style tile has replaced the domes and domed minarets of the Hongsibao Mosque in China's Ningxia region. Ningxia is home to a large concentration of Hui Muslims, who have long prided themselves on assimilation but are under increasing scrutiny by Chinese authorities.
Emily Feng/NPR
A government crackdown on China's Muslim minorities has reached the Hui. "The pressure on not just one's religious behavior, but how one lives one's daily life, is unbearable," says a young Hui man.
Lauren Frayer
Furkan Latif Khan/NPR
toggle caption
"It's like they are trying to erase us — erase all of my people," says Jaibuna, the widow of Pehlu Khan. The 55-year-old Muslim man was beaten to death in 2017 by Hindu men who objected to his transporting cows.
Furkan Latif Khan/NPR
hide caption
"It's like they are trying to erase us — erase all of my people," says Jaibuna, the widow of Pehlu Khan. The 55-year-old Muslim man was beaten to death in 2017 by Hindu men who objected to his transporting cows.
Furkan Latif Khan/NPR
Lynchings of minority groups have surged in India. Most of the victims are Muslims, members of the country's largest religious minority.
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid/NPR
toggle caption
The town of Karimabad, Pakistan, is nestled near the Ultar glacier. Pollution and global warming are causing the glacier to melt and form unstable lakes that could burst their icy banks at any moment.
Diaa Hadid/NPR
hide caption
Pollution and global warming are causing glaciers to melt and form unstable lakes in the north of the country. NPR visits a valley where farms were destroyed by glacial floods.
Carrie Kahn
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
toggle caption
Guatemalan migrant Lety Pérez embraces her son, Anthony, while pleading with a Mexican National Guard member to let them cross into the United States, near Juárez, Mexico, on July 22.
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
hide caption
Guatemalan migrant Lety Pérez embraces her son, Anthony, while pleading with a Mexican National Guard member to let them cross into the United States, near Juárez, Mexico, on July 22.
Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
In what a former Mexican official called the "pic du jour," a Mexican National Guard member stands in the way of a Guatemalan woman and her son who are trying to reach the U.S. border.
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis/NPR
toggle caption
Journalists Ervin Guth (left) and Ferenc Nimmerfroh work out of a small office in downtown Pecs, a city in southern Hungary. They and colleague Attila Babos started the independent news site Szabad Pecs (Free Pecs) after the local newspaper where they worked was purchased by a pro-government media company.
Joanna Kakissis/NPR
hide caption
Journalists Ervin Guth (left) and Ferenc Nimmerfroh work out of a small office in downtown Pecs, a city in southern Hungary. They and colleague Attila Babos started the independent news site Szabad Pecs (Free Pecs) after the local newspaper where they worked was purchased by a pro-government media company.
Joanna Kakissis/NPR
A handful of news websites are struggling to change the narrative from the dominating, pro-government media conglomerate one analyst calls a "centralized propaganda machine."
Michele Kelemen
Susan Walsh/AP
toggle caption
Ambassador Kurt Volker (left), former special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a former official at the National Security Council, testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Nov. 19, during a public impeachment hearing of President Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents.
Susan Walsh/AP
hide caption
Ambassador Kurt Volker (left), former special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a former official at the National Security Council, testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Nov. 19, during a public impeachment hearing of President Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents.
Susan Walsh/AP
On paper, Kurt Volker's job in the Trump administration was to support Ukraine and help end a war started by Russia in the east of the former Soviet Republic. Volker is now caught up in a political battle at home over President Trump's efforts to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Peter Kenyon
Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
People enjoy a sunny afternoon at Eminonu square in Istanbul, Turkey, on Jan. 29, 2019.
Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
People enjoy a sunny afternoon at Eminonu square in Istanbul, Turkey, on Jan. 29, 2019.
Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images
Despite a rise in religious doctrine from the government, a survey shows a dip in the portion of people identifying as religious, compared with a poll in 2008.
Lucian Kim
Lucian Kim/NPR
toggle caption
Residents of Pereslavl-Zalessky gathered for a protest against planned garbage dumps in July.
Lucian Kim/NPR
hide caption
Residents of Pereslavl-Zalessky gathered for a protest against planned garbage dumps in July.
Lucian Kim/NPR
As President Vladimir Putin approaches his 20th year in power, anger over bread-and-butter issues is sparking demonstrations across the country.
Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn/NPR
toggle caption
Archaeologist Koji Iesaki holds a carved roof ornament excavated at the former site of the Jyokyo-ji temple in Kyoto, Japan. Iesaki and other archaeologists have their hands full as a pre-Olympic building boom has helped reveal centuries-old artifacts from the city's long history.
Anthony Kuhn/NPR
hide caption
Archaeologist Koji Iesaki holds a carved roof ornament excavated at the former site of the Jyokyo-ji temple in Kyoto, Japan. Iesaki and other archaeologists have their hands full as a pre-Olympic building boom has helped reveal centuries-old artifacts from the city's long history.
Anthony Kuhn/NPR
Archaeologists are rushing to uncover, document and preserve centuries-old objects as new hotels and office buildings go up in the ancient former capital of Japan.
Frank Langfitt
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
toggle caption
Then-candidate for leadership of the Conservative Party Boris Johnson spoke at Carlisle Racecourse on June 29, in Carlisle, England.
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
hide caption
Then-candidate for leadership of the Conservative Party Boris Johnson spoke at Carlisle Racecourse on June 29, in Carlisle, England.
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
Boris Johnson is a larger-than-life British politician who likes to project the image of a bumbling, fun-loving man of the people. His many supporters in find him charismatic and politically incorrect. Critics, however, see him as unprincipled, offensive and driven wholly by ambition.
Julie McCarthy
Julie McCarthy/NPR
toggle caption
The skeletal remains of a mosque stand amid overgrown shrubs. Authorities say 25 mosques were destroyed in the district most affected by the five months of fighting between government forces and ISIS militants in Marawi.
Julie McCarthy/NPR
hide caption
The skeletal remains of a mosque stand amid overgrown shrubs. Authorities say 25 mosques were destroyed in the district most affected by the five months of fighting between government forces and ISIS militants in Marawi.
Julie McCarthy/NPR
The city has a rich heritage of buildings and mosques. Today, the battle scars are as prominent as ever and residents displaced by the conflict complain about the sluggish reconstruction.
Jackie Northam
Claire Harbage/NPR
toggle caption
Norwegian Pvt. Ivan Sjoetun sits in the border post where Russian land can be seen out the window. The post is in the far northeast corner of Norway and offers a commanding view of this starkly beautiful area some 250 miles above the Arctic Circle.
Claire Harbage/NPR
hide caption
Norwegian Pvt. Ivan Sjoetun sits in the border post where Russian land can be seen out the window. The post is in the far northeast corner of Norway and offers a commanding view of this starkly beautiful area some 250 miles above the Arctic Circle.
Claire Harbage/NPR
Russia is upgrading its military capabilities with new fighter jets and navy vessels, and its submarines are pushing farther into the North Atlantic. Norwegian military officials say Russia is also carrying out cruise missile tests and live-fire military exercises. That is forcing its neighbor, Norway, and other NATO members to rethink their military strategy in the region.
John Otis
John Otis for NPR
toggle caption
Gustavo Rincón (left), president of the Maracaibo-based medical charity Samaritan Foundation, visits a patient at a leper colony.
John Otis for NPR
hide caption
Gustavo Rincón (left), president of the Maracaibo-based medical charity Samaritan Foundation, visits a patient at a leper colony.
John Otis for NPR
Local aid groups play a growing role amid Venezuela's unprecedented humanitarian crisis marked by widespread malnutrition and deaths from preventable diseases.
Eyder Peralta
Edinson Estupiñán/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Smoke billows from aid trucks set on fire on the Francisco de Paula Santander International Bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, on Feb. 23.
Edinson Estupiñán/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Smoke billows from aid trucks set on fire on the Francisco de Paula Santander International Bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, on Feb. 23.
Edinson Estupiñán/AFP via Getty Images
Based in Nairobi, Kenya, Eyder Peralta usually reports in Africa for NPR. After reporting in Venezuela this year, he describes parallels he saw with popular movements facing government repression.
Sylvia Poggioli
Luca Bruno/AP
toggle caption
Liliana Segre waves at the end of a meeting with students in Milan, Italy, in 2018. For decades, Segre, 89, was reluctant to discuss her time in the Auschwitz concentration camp. But in the 1990s, she began speaking to schoolchildren throughout Italy about the Holocaust.
Luca Bruno/AP
hide caption
Liliana Segre waves at the end of a meeting with students in Milan, Italy, in 2018. For decades, Segre, 89, was reluctant to discuss her time in the Auschwitz concentration camp. But in the 1990s, she began speaking to schoolchildren throughout Italy about the Holocaust.
Luca Bruno/AP
"This is a real crisis for all of us, of all the system, of all the democracy," says the head of Rome's Jewish community. "That means that she must be protected from the hate as it was in the past."
Ofeibea Quist-Arcton
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP
toggle caption
In this Oct. 31, 2009, photo, Zimbabwe's then-President Robert Mugabe attended the burial of a prominent member of his party in Harare.
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP
hide caption
In this Oct. 31, 2009, photo, Zimbabwe's then-President Robert Mugabe attended the burial of a prominent member of his party in Harare.
Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP
Mugabe led the nation formerly known as Rhodesia from its independence from Britain in 1980 until 2017. He was once seen as a hero, but his leadership grew increasingly authoritarian.
Philip Reeves
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
toggle caption
Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro sings the national anthem during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 23.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
hide caption
Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro sings the national anthem during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 23.
Natacha Pisarenko/AP
The U.S. has hit Venezuela's oil sector and government associates with sanctions and has rallied behind opposition leader Juan Guaidó, yet President Nicolás Maduro endures.
Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock/NPR
toggle caption
Mahmud, 11, Ayyub, 7, and their mother, Felicia Perkins-Ferreira, walk toward the boat that will take them out of Syria, across the river to Iraq, so they can start their journey home to Trinidad.
Ruth Sherlock/NPR
hide caption
Mahmud, 11, Ayyub, 7, and their mother, Felicia Perkins-Ferreira, walk toward the boat that will take them out of Syria, across the river to Iraq, so they can start their journey home to Trinidad.
Ruth Sherlock/NPR
After four years in Syria, two brothers returned home to Trinidad this week, following an extraordinary intervention by their mother, a renowned human rights lawyer, and Roger Waters of Pink Floyd.
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz/NPR
toggle caption
A passenger vessel traveling down the Yangtze River stops at a dock in downtown Chongqing, China.
Rob Schmitz/NPR
hide caption
A passenger vessel traveling down the Yangtze River stops at a dock in downtown Chongqing, China.
Rob Schmitz/NPR
Hechuan, a city of more than a million people just outside the metropolis of Chongqing in southwest-central China, was booming. Automobile factories employed thousands of people who churned out SUVs. Now assembly lines have shut down, workers have left and Hechuan's streets, shops and many residents' pocketbooks are empty.
Michael Sullivan
Nguyen Huy Kham/Reuters
toggle caption
Pham Ngoc Canh, from Vietnam, met his North Korean wife, Ri Yong Hui, in 1971. They finally were able to marry in 2002 and now live in Hanoi
Nguyen Huy Kham/Reuters
hide caption
Pham Ngoc Canh, from Vietnam, met his North Korean wife, Ri Yong Hui, in 1971. They finally were able to marry in 2002 and now live in Hanoi
Nguyen Huy Kham/Reuters
"I knew I should stop loving him," says Ri Yong Hui. "But I couldn't." She met Pham Ngoc Canh in 1971, when he was in North Korea on an internship. After years of separation, they married in 2002.