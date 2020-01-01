Recommended Reads Of 2019 From NPR's International Correspondents

World events in 2019 certainly kept the international desk busy, whether it was the trade fight with China or Brexit, another Israeli election or massive protests from Hong Kong to Iraq, Chile to Zimbabwe.

Amid the constant whirl of news, the foreign bureaus were also hard at work producing the feature stories that NPR is known for. They made long journeys, dug into data, and spent time with farmers living beside glaciers, oppressed minorities, politicians, doctors and researchers, concerned parents, civilian survivors of war, and sometimes fighters, too.

As we enter 2020, the far-flung correspondents and contributing journalists looked back at the past year and have recommended some of their favorite online stories.

Deborah Amos

Enlarge this image toggle caption Axel Öberg for NPR Axel Öberg for NPR

An unprecedented legal battle against the regime is playing out in European courts, where large refugee communities and prosecutors can bring cases even for suspected crimes committed abroad.

Jane Arraf

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jane Arraf/NPR Jane Arraf/NPR

Women kidnapped by ISIS five years ago are now being freed. But the Yazidi community does not allow children born in captivity of militant fathers to return with them.

Eleanor Beardsley

Enlarge this image toggle caption RMN-Grand Palais (Musée du Louvre)/Michel Urtado RMN-Grand Palais (Musée du Louvre)/Michel Urtado

A new exhibition at the Louvre includes Leonardo's sketches, drawings and 11 paintings. "You can really get into his brain and try to see how he thought," says biographer Serge Bramly.

Daniel Estrin

Enlarge this image toggle caption Khalil Hamra/AP Images for NPR Khalil Hamra/AP Images for NPR

Gaza has been off-limits to tourists since Hamas took over in 2007 and Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade. NPR follows a tour guide to sites, including a palace, shops, cafes and a bathhouse.

Emily Feng

Enlarge this image toggle caption Emily Feng/NPR Emily Feng/NPR

A government crackdown on China's Muslim minorities has reached the Hui. "The pressure on not just one's religious behavior, but how one lives one's daily life, is unbearable," says a young Hui man.

Lauren Frayer

Enlarge this image toggle caption Furkan Latif Khan/NPR Furkan Latif Khan/NPR

Lynchings of minority groups have surged in India. Most of the victims are Muslims, members of the country's largest religious minority.

Diaa Hadid

toggle caption Diaa Hadid/NPR

Pollution and global warming are causing glaciers to melt and form unstable lakes in the north of the country. NPR visits a valley where farms were destroyed by glacial floods.

Carrie Kahn

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

In what a former Mexican official called the "pic du jour," a Mexican National Guard member stands in the way of a Guatemalan woman and her son who are trying to reach the U.S. border.

Joanna Kakissis

Enlarge this image toggle caption Joanna Kakissis/NPR Joanna Kakissis/NPR

A handful of news websites are struggling to change the narrative from the dominating, pro-government media conglomerate one analyst calls a "centralized propaganda machine."

Michele Kelemen

Enlarge this image toggle caption Susan Walsh/AP Susan Walsh/AP

On paper, Kurt Volker's job in the Trump administration was to support Ukraine and help end a war started by Russia in the east of the former Soviet Republic. Volker is now caught up in a political battle at home over President Trump's efforts to get Ukraine to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Peter Kenyon

Enlarge this image toggle caption Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images

Despite a rise in religious doctrine from the government, a survey shows a dip in the portion of people identifying as religious, compared with a poll in 2008.

Lucian Kim

Enlarge this image toggle caption Lucian Kim/NPR Lucian Kim/NPR

As President Vladimir Putin approaches his 20th year in power, anger over bread-and-butter issues is sparking demonstrations across the country.

Anthony Kuhn

Enlarge this image toggle caption Anthony Kuhn/NPR Anthony Kuhn/NPR

Archaeologists are rushing to uncover, document and preserve centuries-old objects as new hotels and office buildings go up in the ancient former capital of Japan.

Frank Langfitt

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Boris Johnson is a larger-than-life British politician who likes to project the image of a bumbling, fun-loving man of the people. His many supporters in find him charismatic and politically incorrect. Critics, however, see him as unprincipled, offensive and driven wholly by ambition.

Julie McCarthy

Enlarge this image toggle caption Julie McCarthy/NPR Julie McCarthy/NPR

The city has a rich heritage of buildings and mosques. Today, the battle scars are as prominent as ever and residents displaced by the conflict complain about the sluggish reconstruction.

Jackie Northam

Enlarge this image toggle caption Claire Harbage/NPR Claire Harbage/NPR

Russia is upgrading its military capabilities with new fighter jets and navy vessels, and its submarines are pushing farther into the North Atlantic. Norwegian military officials say Russia is also carrying out cruise missile tests and live-fire military exercises. That is forcing its neighbor, Norway, and other NATO members to rethink their military strategy in the region.

John Otis

Enlarge this image toggle caption John Otis for NPR John Otis for NPR

Local aid groups play a growing role amid Venezuela's unprecedented humanitarian crisis marked by widespread malnutrition and deaths from preventable diseases.

Eyder Peralta

Enlarge this image toggle caption Edinson Estupiñán/AFP via Getty Images Edinson Estupiñán/AFP via Getty Images

Based in Nairobi, Kenya, Eyder Peralta usually reports in Africa for NPR. After reporting in Venezuela this year, he describes parallels he saw with popular movements facing government repression.

Sylvia Poggioli

Enlarge this image toggle caption Luca Bruno/AP Luca Bruno/AP

"This is a real crisis for all of us, of all the system, of all the democracy," says the head of Rome's Jewish community. "That means that she must be protected from the hate as it was in the past."

Ofeibea Quist-Arcton

Enlarge this image toggle caption Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP

Mugabe led the nation formerly known as Rhodesia from its independence from Britain in 1980 until 2017. He was once seen as a hero, but his leadership grew increasingly authoritarian.

Philip Reeves

Enlarge this image toggle caption Natacha Pisarenko/AP Natacha Pisarenko/AP

The U.S. has hit Venezuela's oil sector and government associates with sanctions and has rallied behind opposition leader Juan Guaidó, yet President Nicolás Maduro endures.

Ruth Sherlock

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ruth Sherlock/NPR Ruth Sherlock/NPR

After four years in Syria, two brothers returned home to Trinidad this week, following an extraordinary intervention by their mother, a renowned human rights lawyer, and Roger Waters of Pink Floyd.

Rob Schmitz

Enlarge this image toggle caption Rob Schmitz/NPR Rob Schmitz/NPR

Hechuan, a city of more than a million people just outside the metropolis of Chongqing in southwest-central China, was booming. Automobile factories employed thousands of people who churned out SUVs. Now assembly lines have shut down, workers have left and Hechuan's streets, shops and many residents' pocketbooks are empty.

Michael Sullivan

Enlarge this image toggle caption Nguyen Huy Kham/Reuters Nguyen Huy Kham/Reuters

"I knew I should stop loving him," says Ri Yong Hui. "But I couldn't." She met Pham Ngoc Canh in 1971, when he was in North Korea on an internship. After years of separation, they married in 2002.