Michigan Waitress Benefits From Generous 2020 Tip

Danielle Franzoni, 31, was left an end-of-decade tip: 2020. She was given a tip of $2,020. The restaurant bill was $23. The bill payer left a tip of 8,700%.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Danielle Franzoni was having a bad day. She was moving, which caused stress. The waitress tells Michigan's Alpena News she cried at work at the Thunder Bay River Restaurant, and then a customer left an end-of-decade tip - 2020 - a tip of $2,020 on a bill for 23 bucks.

NOEL KING, HOST:

I always wonder what percent to tip - 15%, 20%.

INSKEEP: This was 8,700%.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.