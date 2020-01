Sonny Mehta, Publishing Industry Giant, Dies At 77 Sonny Mehta, editor in chief at publisher Knopf, died on Monday at the age of 77. He published books by John le Carré, Toni Morrison, Pope John Paul II and Patti Smith.

Sonny Mehta, Publishing Industry Giant, Dies At 77

Sonny Mehta, editor in chief at publisher Knopf, died on Monday at the age of 77. He published books by John le Carré, Toni Morrison, Pope John Paul II and Patti Smith.