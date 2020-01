FDA To Prohibit Most Flavored E-Cigarettes Except For Tobacco, Menthol The Trump administration plans to ban most flavored e-cigarette pods. NPR's Noel King talks to Jennifer Maloney of The Wall Street Journal, who was one of the first reporters to break the story.

