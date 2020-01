A Look At Trump's Impact On The Circuit Courts NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Melissa Murray, NYU law professor and host of the podcast Strict Scrutiny, about the huge number of lower court judges appointed by the Trump administration.

A Look At Trump's Impact On The Circuit Courts Law A Look At Trump's Impact On The Circuit Courts A Look At Trump's Impact On The Circuit Courts Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Melissa Murray, NYU law professor and host of the podcast Strict Scrutiny, about the huge number of lower court judges appointed by the Trump administration. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor