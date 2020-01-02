Tumbleweeds Trap Cars In Eastern Washington State

An enormous number of tumbleweeds blew onto a road New Year's Eve, piling up into a mountain of tangled branches that blocked traffic and even buried some cars, trapping travelers inside.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Some unlucky people in Washington state rang in the New Year in their cars. A tangle of tumbleweeds blew onto State Route 240, trapping cars inside. It took 10 hours and snowplows to clear the pile, which was 15 feet high. Most drivers counted down to midnight from under the weeds, but at daybreak, troopers found one car that had been abandoned. I like to think it's someone who really decided to start new in 2020.

