Powerful Brush Files In Australia Create Their Own Weather NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to journalist Matt Bungard of the Sydney Morning Herald about the deadly wildfire season in Australia, which is causing thousands to flee the country's eastern coast.

Powerful Brush Files In Australia Create Their Own Weather Powerful Brush Files In Australia Create Their Own Weather Powerful Brush Files In Australia Create Their Own Weather Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to journalist Matt Bungard of the Sydney Morning Herald about the deadly wildfire season in Australia, which is causing thousands to flee the country's eastern coast. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor