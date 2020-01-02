Married Subway Employees Buy The Shop Where They Met

Jordan and Jennifer Olsen were teenagers in 1997 when they met working at a Subway in Kaysville, Utah. Nearly 20 years later, the couple now married, decided to buy the shop from the retiring owners.

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with another episode of long-term romance over fast food. We reported this week on a couple who married at Dunkin Donuts, the very place they broke up decades earlier. Today we have the aftermath of a workplace meeting. Jordan and Jennifer Olsen met more than 20 years ago while working at Subway. They married and now have bought the restaurant where they met. All these years later, they say they still like making sandwiches for each other.

