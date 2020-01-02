#2001: That's Worth Needlepoint! This week on The Best of Car Talk, Kim and her husband each made questionable car purchases. He got an abandoned Lexus, while she went for an ancient VW Campervan. Who gets bragging rights for being more wacko? Meanwhile, another marital dispute is brewing in Alaska, where Samantha and her husband can't agree on the best place to hang dry cleaning. Can Tom and Ray referee his one, without knowing exactly what dry cleaning is? Back on the wacko front, Stephan's solution to his Golf's rough running may earn him the "Big W" on his repair slip. And on Stump the Chumps, we find out if John's wife made it from Buffalo to San Diego in her Cabriolet, in less than six months. All this, plus Math with Dummies, and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

