The News Roundup For March 20, 2020

Coronavirus continues to dominate the news, both domestically and internationally.

The number of known cases in the United States surged this week as testing expanded and the virus spread. The entire state of California has been ordered to "shelter in place" as hundreds of thousands of schools, restaurants, offices and bars closed across the nation.

Senators are drafting a plan to send checks of up to $1,200 to taxpayers. It's part of a broader trillion-dollar coronavirus rescue effort.

In Italy, the number of deaths from coronavirus has surpassed those from China. And a quickly rising death toll in Spain prompted the government to shut down non-essential businesses and public gatherings.

Cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have also hit Iran especially hard. Experts warned that up to 3.5 million people could die if stricter measures aren't implemented.

The United States also imposed new sanctions against Iran, which could make the situation worse. International calls for the U.S to ease up on Iran came after a retaliatory American air strike against a pro-Iranian militia in Iraq.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Scott Shafer, senior editor of the California politics and government desk at KQED; Edward Luce, U.S. national editor for the Financial Times; Jane Coaston, senior politics reporter for Vox; and Jonathan Lemire, White House reporter for the Associated Press.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with David Sanger, national security correspondent for the New York Times; Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief of The Economist; and Elizabeth Kennedy, deputy international editor for the Associated Press.

