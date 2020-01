Julián Castro Suspends 2020 Campaign As Others Announce Fundraising Numbers The 2020 campaign is about to kick into high gear. Candidates are dropping out and others are announcing fundraising numbers. Meanwhile, voters will start voting in Iowa and New Hampshire in a month.

Julián Castro Suspends 2020 Campaign As Others Announce Fundraising Numbers