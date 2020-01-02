Accessibility links
How Should We Regulate Homeschooling? As many as 1.5 million families homeschool their kids. Who gets to decide how homeschooling should happen? And how are the rules enforced?

How Should We Regulate Homeschooling?

We explore what rules and regulations govern homeschooling, as suggested by a 1A listener.

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

We explore what rules and regulations govern homeschooling, as suggested by a 1A listener.

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Where do your kids go to school? For an estimated one and a half million American families, the answer is...right at home.

And while the quality of a homeschooled education depends on what's happening inside the household – what's happening outside of it also makes a big difference.

The rules homeschoolers must follow vary from state to state. In some places, all you have to do is keep your child at home. Nothing else is required. Other states require home educators to complete yearly check-ins, or share lesson plans.

How should homeschooling be regulated? And should it be regulated at all?

In a quest for answers, we spoke with Jerusha Lofland, a 1A listener from Wichita, Kansas who was homeschooled and homeschooled her kids; Brian Ray, President of the National Home Education Research Institute; and Samantha Field, a Policy Advocate at the Coalition for Responsible Home Education.

