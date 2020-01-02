Iraqi TV Says Top Iranian Military Leader Killed In Airstrikes on Iraqi Airport

Airstrikes in Iraq have killed the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, according to Iraqi television reports and The Associated Press.

Gen. Qassim Soleimani reportedly was killed Friday at Baghdad's international airport, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces – militias that are backed by Iran.

The PMF blamed the U.S. for the attack. There was no immediate comment from U.S. officials.

The AP said Iraqi officials whose names were not released had confirmed Soleimani's death and said he was identified by a ring he wore. Other sources said the strikes hit two cars, which were set on fire, making it difficult to confirm the identities of those who died.

This is a developing story. Some facts reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.