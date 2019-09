How I Made It: Joe Kay Of Soulection Co-founder Joe Kay reflects on Soulection's grassroots beginnings as a radio show on a college station to a show on Apple Music's Beats 1.

How I Made It: Joe Kay Of Soulection 11:13 How I Made It: Joe Kay Of Soulection 11:13 How I Made It: Joe Kay Of Soulection How I Made It: Joe Kay Of Soulection 11:13 Co-founder Joe Kay reflects on Soulection's grassroots beginnings as a radio show on a college station to a show on Apple Music's Beats 1. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor