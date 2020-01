In Canada, Gun Violence Is A Growing Problem For Toronto Toronto had its worst year for gun violence with more than 760 people shot. Addressing the upsurge is complicated by the fact that 75 percent of the weapons used are smuggled in from the U.S.

Toronto had its worst year for gun violence with more than 760 people shot. Addressing the upsurge is complicated by the fact that 75 percent of the weapons used are smuggled in from the U.S.