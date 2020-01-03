Amazon Refuses To Deliver Wine To 92-Year-Old Woman

The Amazon driver in England declined to deliver the bottle of sherry to the grandmother because she lacked a photo ID to prove her age. The gift giver says he'll deliver the order himself.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. It's probably been a while since Louise Wilkinson of Durham, England, was carded. She's 92, a little bit over the legal drinking age of 18. But it happened just this week. An Amazon driver refused to deliver a bottle of sherry to the grandmother because she lacked a proper photo ID. The sherry was a gift from her grandson, who's also over 18, who says he will just deliver the sherry himself.

