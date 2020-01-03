Cat Found Unharmed In Car Engine After Road Trip In Britain

On Christmas Day, a driver in England who had made the trip from Birmingham to London heard something under his hood. He opened it to find a cat, who made the 130-mile trip unscathed.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Cats do a fair amount of roaming. They're independent animals. But one cat in England took independents to the extreme. On Christmas Day, a driver who'd made the trip from Birmingham to London heard something under his hood. He opened it to find the cat, who'd made the 130-mile trip unharmed. Shelter employees at the Celia Hammond Animal Trust don't know if the cat has an owner, but maybe the old saying applies here - not all who wander are lost.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.