The News Roundup for January 3, 2020

The Pentagon confirmed an American strike killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called for three days of mourning, followed by "forceful revenge." President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday: "General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more...but got caught!"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will seek immunity from charges of corruption brought against him.

And Japanese officials have issued an Interpol wanted notice for former Nissan and Renault chairman Carlos Ghosn, who fled the country to escape corruption charges.

And in domestic news, President Trump is lauding the strength of the U.S. economy under his administration as he begins to campaign for a second term in office. But the Democrats competing to replace him beg to differ.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins said that she is "open to witnesses" being called in the impending Senate impeachment trial against President Trump. However, she added that it's "premature to decide" who might be called to testify.

For the domestic roundup, we spoke with Elizabeth Landers, DC correspondent for Vice News; Astead Herndon, a national politics reporter for the New York Times; and Naftali Bendavid, a political editor for the Washington Post.

For the international roundup, we spoke with Robin Wright, analyst and fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center; Elise Labott, global affairs journalist and teacher at Georgetown University's Walsh School of Foreign Service; and Simon Marks, president and chief correspondent for Feature Story News.

