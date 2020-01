Artist And Visual Futurist Syd Mead Dies At 86 Artist and visual futurist Syd Mead died Monday at age 86. His visions of the future became the backdrops for sci-fi classics, including Blade Runner.

Artist and visual futurist Syd Mead died Monday at age 86. His visions of the future became the backdrops for sci-fi classics, including Blade Runner.