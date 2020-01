U.S. Airstrike That Killed Iranian General Sent Shock Waves Through Financial Markets Oil prices rose and the stock market fell Friday, as investors reacted to rising tension in the Middle East. Fallout from the killing of a top Iranian military leader was more muted than expected.

U.S. Airstrike That Killed Iranian General Sent Shock Waves Through Financial Markets Economy U.S. Airstrike That Killed Iranian General Sent Shock Waves Through Financial Markets U.S. Airstrike That Killed Iranian General Sent Shock Waves Through Financial Markets Audio will be available later today. Oil prices rose and the stock market fell Friday, as investors reacted to rising tension in the Middle East. Fallout from the killing of a top Iranian military leader was more muted than expected. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor