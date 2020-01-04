'Wait Wait' Best Of The Decade

Enlarge this image Tyler Core/NPR Tyler Core/NPR

At the outset of 2020, we look back on some of our favorite moments from the last 10 years. You'll hear:

Panelist Faith Salie ruins the first Not My Job questions for cookbook author Mark Bittman.

The singer Jewel reveals a secret benefactor.

Ryan Dempster, pitcher with the Chicago Cubs when they won the 2016 World Series, has at least one other talent.

Chance the Rapper reflects on his early years in Chicago.

A Seaworthy McVessel

India Fart Contest

Menage A Mouse

Lay Lady Lays

Singer Mavis Staples brings us up-to-date on her awards and love life.

Fashion icon Tim Gunn tells his remarkable Vivian Vance story.

Limericks: Office Bud, Cottontail Haze, Wacky Road

Tom Hanks regrets hosting.

Stephen Colbert is Lena Dunham.