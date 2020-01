How Climate Change Is Affecting Australia's Fires Australia's Conservative government rejects efforts to tackle climate change. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with former fire commissioner Greg Mullins about the public's anger as parts of Australia burn.

How Climate Change Is Affecting Australia's Fires Environment How Climate Change Is Affecting Australia's Fires How Climate Change Is Affecting Australia's Fires Audio will be available later today. Australia's Conservative government rejects efforts to tackle climate change. NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with former fire commissioner Greg Mullins about the public's anger as parts of Australia burn. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor