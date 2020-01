Racism Scandal In The Romance Writing Industry Claims of racism are at the heart of a scandal within the organization Romance Writers of America — a powerful industry group with a lot more going for it than heaving bosoms and swarthy pirates.

Racism Scandal In The Romance Writing Industry Books Racism Scandal In The Romance Writing Industry Racism Scandal In The Romance Writing Industry Audio will be available later today. Claims of racism are at the heart of a scandal within the organization Romance Writers of America — a powerful industry group with a lot more going for it than heaving bosoms and swarthy pirates. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor