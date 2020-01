Week In Politics: Soleimani Response, Impeachment We'll catch up on congressional response to the assassination of a top Iranian general in Iraq, and get updates for what's next in President Trump's impeachment trial.

Week In Politics: Soleimani Response, Impeachment Politics Week In Politics: Soleimani Response, Impeachment Week In Politics: Soleimani Response, Impeachment Audio will be available later today. We'll catch up on congressional response to the assassination of a top Iranian general in Iraq, and get updates for what's next in President Trump's impeachment trial. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor