When Applying For College Is Especially Difficult NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with high school senior Kayla Sasser and law professor Mehrsa Baradaran about the challenge of answering college applications questions for disadvantaged students.

When Applying For College Is Especially Difficult Education When Applying For College Is Especially Difficult When Applying For College Is Especially Difficult Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with high school senior Kayla Sasser and law professor Mehrsa Baradaran about the challenge of answering college applications questions for disadvantaged students. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor