'1917' Wins Best Drama At Golden Globe Awards Ceremony The 77th Golden Globes were held Sunday in Beverly Hills. Joaquin Phoenix, who played a terrifying "Joker," and Renee Zellweger, who portrayed Judy Garland in "Judy," won the drama movie actor honors.

'1917' Wins Best Drama At Golden Globe Awards Ceremony

The 77th Golden Globes were held Sunday in Beverly Hills. Joaquin Phoenix, who played a terrifying "Joker," and Renee Zellweger, who portrayed Judy Garland in "Judy," won the drama movie actor honors.