One-Hit Wonders / Second Best Songs: Spandau Ballet As part of NPR's series "One-Hit Wonders / Second-Best Songs," BBC Radio legend Zane Lowe nominates "Gold" by Spandau Ballet. The group is mostly known for its 1983 Top 10 hit "True."
Zane Lowe On The Power Of Spandau Ballet

Music News

Heard on Morning Edition

Zane Lowe On The Power Of Spandau Ballet

(L-R) Steve Norman, Martin Kemp,Tony Hadley and Gary Kemp of the band Spandau Ballet perform live in 2015. Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images hide caption

(L-R) Steve Norman, Martin Kemp,Tony Hadley and Gary Kemp of the band Spandau Ballet perform live in 2015.

Last week, Morning Edition began a series called One-Hit Wonders / Second-Best Songs. Each segment focuses on a musician or band whose career in the United States is defined by a single monster hit, and explains why their catalog has much more to offer.

In this installment, Zane Lowe, host of Apple Music's Beats 1 radio, makes his case for Spandau Ballet, a group whose sensual song "True" was a Top 10 hit in the U.S. in 1983 and endures as a film sync favorite. Read Lowe in his own words below, and hear the radio version at the audio link.

"True" is the one-hit [wonder] in America, but it just blows my mind that America didn't recognize the value in "Gold." "Gold" is a smasher. The beginning is melodic and it's emotional. It's almost melancholic. And it just leads you up to this dynamic, Thor-style hammer drop of the chorus.

I've had one default karaoke song — I mean, that would suggest I'm invited to karaoke; I'm never invited to karaoke — but if I was invited to karaoke, my go-to karaoke song is hands-down "Gold."

I know I'm putting a slight humor on this because it's One-Hit Wonders and you've got to approach this thing with tongue-in-cheek, but for me, I have really vivid memories of driving around with my mom in Auckland while I was growing up, listening to the radio and Spandau Ballet kind of being omnipresent — not just "True." And "Gold" was one of those moments that really jumped out, even as a kid. I just think it has that real power, a powerful vocal. It's a strange song; they're a strange band. Maybe that's why they're a one-hit wonder, because "True" was the most obvious, straight-down-the-line, smash, Top 40 radio-type moment for them, but they definitely had enough hits to make a Greatest Hits album. Which kind of goes to show that Spandau Ballet in other parts of the world – predominantly the United Kingdom – are considered a legacy act.

