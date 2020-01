French Support Unions' Opposition To Streamlining Retirement Plans France's president wants to overhaul the country's retirement systems. Despite strike hassles, a slight majority of the French still support the labor movement against a reform they don't trust.

French Support Unions' Opposition To Streamlining Retirement Plans Europe French Support Unions' Opposition To Streamlining Retirement Plans French Support Unions' Opposition To Streamlining Retirement Plans Audio will be available later today. France's president wants to overhaul the country's retirement systems. Despite strike hassles, a slight majority of the French still support the labor movement against a reform they don't trust. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor