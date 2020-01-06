Accessibility links
Jan Abumrad On Dolly Parton's America You may know Jad Abumrad as the host of WNYC's 'Radiolab.' He tells Sam why he created another podcast, Dolly Parton's America, examining the life and work of music legend Dolly Parton. Jad himself grew up in Nashville, where his physician father, a Lebanese immigrant, struck up an unlikely friendship with the singer. Jad uses this podcast to ask what divides us, and how we can transcend those divides like Dolly does. Maybe. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.
Jad Abumrad On 'Dolly Parton's America'

Listen · 37:59
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/793982796/793988447" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda at the 69TH PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS in 2017, when Dolly pointedly took the conversation away from politics. Trae Patton/CBS via Getty Images hide caption

You may know Jad Abumrad as the host of WNYC's 'Radiolab.' This past year he created another show for WNYC called 'Dolly Parton's America,' examining the life and work of music legend Dolly Parton to tell the story of what unites us, what divides us, and how we, maybe, can transcend those divides like Dolly does. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Brent Baughman and edited by Alex McCall.