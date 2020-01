Democratic Presidential Candidates Criticize Trump For Ordering Soleimani Strike Following the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, leading Democratic presidential candidates have accused the president of acting without regard to potential consequences.

Democratic Presidential Candidates Criticize Trump For Ordering Soleimani Strike Elections Democratic Presidential Candidates Criticize Trump For Ordering Soleimani Strike Democratic Presidential Candidates Criticize Trump For Ordering Soleimani Strike Audio will be available later today. Following the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, leading Democratic presidential candidates have accused the president of acting without regard to potential consequences. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor